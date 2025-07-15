Prince William holds doubts about peace summit as future king left out

King Charles has always wished for a reconciliation with his estranged youngest son, Prince Harry, but Prince William remains sceptical.

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have not been on speaking terms since over three years and reports have suggested that the two hold much bitterness towards one another. The dynamics were reflected last week as top aides to the King and Harry met in a secret meeting in London.

Tobyn Andreae, who is King Charles’s communications secretary, was photographed in an informal meeting with the chief communications officer for Harry, Meredith Maines, at a private club close to Clarence House. Liam Maguire, who oversees the Sussexes’ UK press, was also present.

Notably, no representation from William was there at what is now being dubbed as a ‘secret peace summit. An insider told The Mirror that William is still not onboard with a reunion eben if his father thinks otherwise.

“William feels Harry has repeatedly chosen public exposure over private resolution, and that the Royal Family can’t keep being dragged into the headlines every time there’s a new contract to promote,” source told the outlet.