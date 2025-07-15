Kate Middleton takes on 'important' role for King Charles, Trump meeting

Kate Middleton 'important' role in King Charles, Trump visit revealed

Princess Kate's 'important' role in the much-awaited visit of US President Donald Trump has been revealed.

The Princess of Wales made headlines after she turned heads at the State Banquet hosted for France's President Emmanuel Macron.

In viral photos and videos, it can be seen that Catherine's graceful personality left a lasting impression on Macron.

Now, a royal expert believes that the future Queen will also play a key role when King Charles meets Trump in September.

As per Hello! Magazine, royal author Robert Jobson said, "The Princess's importance to Brand Britain is huge and her presence at these events gives them a vibrancy and an energy."

He added, "The interaction between her and Macron sort of says it all, doesn't it? There's a story there, there's an interest."

Kate Middleton's "presence is really important, and it will be the same when President Trump visits in September."

It is pertinent to note that the mother-of-three marked her comeback after she opened up about the new normal of life following challenging cancer treatment.