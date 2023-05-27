Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes still going strong after 12-year romance

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' relationship is still going strong even after 12-year romance.

The 2 Fast 2 Furious actor has always been a cheerleader for the La La Land star and excited for his highly anticipated film Barbie which also stars Margot Robbie in lead role.

Speaking to the Us Weekly, an insider said Mendes is Gosling’s “No. 1 fan and loves when he gets to do big movies, like Barbie.”

The insider added that Gosling is also supportive of his ladylove. “Ryan also supports Eva in all her endeavors and just adores her,” the source said.

Mendes and Gosling, who have been romantically linked together since 2011, are just “as in love today as the first year they were together,” the insider noted.

The couple went public with their romance during a Disneyland date back in September 2011 and welcomed their first daughter Esmeralda in 2014 and second baby Amada in 2016.

In 2020, Mendes got candid about her and Gosling’s choice to keep their relationship and family life lowkey in a social media post.

“I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father because I keep that part private,” she penned. “I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much.”

She added, “It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer.”

In 2022, the couple sparked marriage rumours after Mendes disclosed a pictures of her tattoo on her wrist that read “de Gosling.”

She then referred to The Notebook star as her “husband” during an appearance on Today Australia. However, they are yet to confirm the rumours.