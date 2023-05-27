'The Last Of Us' climbs up as most 'deadly' series ever

The Last Of Us has been declared the most deadliest show, registering 5.78% deaths per episode.

According to BonusFinder, scores of data from IMDB and Cinemorgue confirmed the undead series is the most deadly show as more than half of the characters, some 56.5%, characters killed in season 1.



The mortality rate was clocked in at 5.78 characters dying per episode, which is one of the highest ever recorded for a series.

Helmed by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the show follows the story of Joel, played by Pedro Pascal and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation was destroyed by a fatal infection.

"The series takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone, the synopsis continued.

"What starts as a small job soon become a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival."

Moreover, the data put Starz historical drama Spartacus at the second position for most death rate while The Walking Dead secures the third position with 39.6 per cent.