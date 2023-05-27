Jane Fonda swoons over Robert Redford at Cannes

Jane Fonda confessed she fell in love with fellow-star Robert Redford while both were married to their partners.

According to Vulture, the veteran actor at Cannes Film Festival admitted to falling "in love with him" during their film shoots as she revealed her leading man seemingly "did not like to kiss. And he's always in a bad mood, and I always thought it was my fault. He's a very good person. He just has an issue with women."

However, Fonda revealed when she worked with the actor recently in 2017's Our Souls at Night, "What was I, about 80 years old or something like that? And I finally knew I had grown up. When he would come on the set three hours late in a bad mood, I knew it wasn't my fault," adding the two "always had a good time."



The 85-year-old also weighed in on director Jean-Luc Godard; Fonda said, "He was a great filmmaker. I take my hat off. A great filmmaker. But as a man? I'm sorry. No, no."

Fonda Robert Redford shared screens for four movies.

