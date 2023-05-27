'Euphoria' S3 eyes 2025 for release after WGA strike

Euphoria's season 3 was pushed back to 2025 as the Writers Guild of America strike and creator Sam Levinson's collaboration on the upcoming drama The Idol delayed the series.
During an interview with Deadline, HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi said, "Euphoria' is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on 'Idol' but at this point, we don't have countless scripts," adding, "We can't start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol."
Moreover, series costume designer Heidi Bivens also revealed to Vogue that "Euphoria" hoped to shoot this June and that the new season would see a possible time jump, adding, "There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they're not in high school anymore. Dorothy's not in Kansas anymore."
