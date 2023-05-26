Kevin Feige makes a bold statement about Robert Downey Jr’s casting as Tony Stark

Kevin Feige, the president of the Marvel Studios hails the casting of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark

Marvel Studios' head honcho Kevin Feige and director Jon Favreau recently reminisced about the inception of the studio and the iconic decision to cast Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, as Iron Man marks its 15th anniversary.



Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, recalled laying the foundation of the studio, “I remember on later movies – we’ll talk about them on the 15th anniversary of those – there were dark days. I would say to Robert, ‘We wouldn’t be in this mess if it wasn’t for you,’ meaning we wouldn’t have a studio if it wasn’t for him. Or you” he said to Favreau.

Director of Iron Man movies, Jon Favreau revealed how he knew Robert Downey was the right fit for Iron Man, “I remember sitting down with [Robert] and I was like, he just got it and he's got that spark in him and his eye and he's ready. Once it was him, that's when my life got a lot easier.”

Praising Downey’s high standards for the film, Favreau says, “had a very [high] standard that he wanted to hit with, not wanting this to feel basic. He wanted it to be special”.

Releasing several big-budget films every year, Marvel comics have become a global phenomenon. But it wasn't always this way, as comic book films were not as mainstream as they are now, and certainly not the kind that would earn over a billion dollars at the box office.

However, everything altered with the release of the first Iron Man movie in 2008.