Cher says Tina Turner ‘was really happy’ shortly before her death

Tina Turner was famously known as The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Cher, the music icon, shared that her late friend Tina Turner was in a state of contentment before her passing as she reminisced about their final moments together.

In her interview with MSNBC, Cher shared, "I started going to visit her because I thought, 'I need to put this time into our friendship, so she knows we haven't forgotten her,' "

"So we all took turns going and spending time with her and it made her happy," she added.

"[Turner] said, 'I can't spend too much time,' " Cher continued. "Then five hours later we were laughing like crazy…She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick and not wanting people to know about it."

While the cause of the singer’s death is not yet known, she had a long history of ailments. She was diagnosed with hypertension in 1978 and suffered a stroke in 2013.

Praising her friend’s courage, Cher said, "But I know, towards the end, she told me once, she said, 'I'm really ready. I just don't want to put up with this anymore,"

Cher and The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll performed together many times during the 1970s. The two met while Turner was in an abusive relationship with her first husband Ike.

Reminiscing about their friendship, Cher remarked, "She gave me lots of strength sometimes, and I gave her lots of strength too".