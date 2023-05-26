Kim Kardashian spotted filming for 'American Horror Story'

A lover of the spotlight Kim Kardashian has finally starting work on her new project; American Horror Story.

Kim Kardashian was spotted shooting for the first time this week, after it was announced that the socialite would be joining the cast of the series.

In a DeuxMoi video, Kim was spotted filming a rooftop scene with her co-star, Emma Roberts, in New York City. A mother of four, Kim wore a long brown leather trench coat over a long blouse, paired with tight black pants and heels. Her hair was styled in a ponytail. Emma, on the other hand, wore an oversized black suit jacket and flared pants, also with her hair in a ponytail.

During the scene, the two actresses walked across the rooftop, sat down on a sofa, and engaged in a conversation. While the content of their conversation remains unknown, it was exciting to see them in action together.

This marked Kim's first appearance on the set of American Horror Story, generating anticipation for the upcoming season. Details about her character and role have been scarce, so this preview provided a glimpse of what to expect.

Excitement over for Kim joining the American Horror Story series was not shared by everyone, however. A-list actresses, such as Patti LuPone and Sharon Stone, criticised her for depriving professional actors of the role.

Despite the criticism, Kim expressed her excitement for the opportunity to step outside her comfort zone and grow as an actress during her appearance at the Met Gala in May.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family,” the show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy further said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.”