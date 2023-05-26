Nora Fatehi shares how she deals with trolls

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' for cameo

Nora Fatehi recently unveiled how she deal with trolls.

Nora, while chatting with India Today, stated that she tends to ignore all trolls.

“I ignore them. There are so many great things happening. No need to give them so much energy. I have too many supporters and lovers.”

The Dilbar performer, who will be taking the centre stage at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFFA) 2023, also expressed her feelings over this latest development.

“Mixed emotions, excited, nervous. Trying to make sure that I nail this one. So, I really hope the audience like it.”

She also mentioned making a checklist for the stage, “I make sure I eat, I have great people around me, share a couple of jokes, laugh, get into a good song, just positive vibes.”

During her interview, Nora Fatehi was also asked to name one Bollywood or Hollywood star with whom she would want to have a dance off with. She took Hrithik Roshan and Prabhudeva’s name.