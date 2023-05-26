Shabana Azmi, Jaya to share screen for first time in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'?

Shabana Azmi is set to star in a Karan Johar film for the first time ever

Shabana Azmi will mark her first on-screen collaboration with veteran actress Jaya Bachchan in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

While talking about the same with News 18, she said: “Unfortunately, I don’t have much work with her and that’s something I really feel sad about.”

Javed Akhtar’s wife further claimed: “Jaya is the reason I joined the film institute (Film & Television Institute of India). When I saw her in a diploma film of the film institute called Suman, I was completely taken aback because I had never seen that kind of acting in Hindi films.”

Moreover, it is noteworthy to mention that Karan has never worked with Shabana in his 25-year long career. This is the first time he is directing the veteran actress in his film.

However, the two have a different way of thinking and different school of thoughts, still the 72-year-old actress revealed she had a ball of a time while working for his film.

Shabana added: “Doing the film was a ball. I completely surrendered myself to Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra (costume designer). If people like me, it’s to their credit and if they hate me, it will be their fault.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Meanwhile, it also stars legendary actors Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Karan Johar’s directorial is slated to release in cinemas on July 28.