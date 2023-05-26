Oprah Winfrey reveals Tina Turner told her she was 'ready' to go before

Tina Turner knew her end was near, revealed Oprah Winfrey while talking about her last meeting with the legendary singer.

Discussing the death of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, the famed talk show host along with Gayle King recalled their reactions when they heard of Turner’s death.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, King said, "We keep hearing that song, ‘What's Love Got To Do With It,' when it comes to Tina Turner.”

“I don’t know anybody who didn't love her. We've all known Tina wasn't doing well, but still when you get the news, it was a shock," she added.

To this, Winfrey said, "It was a blow, it was a blow. I was certainly aware that she was ill but I had seen her in 2019 and gone to visit her in the hospital and she had said to me then that she was actually ready to go, meaning, ready to leave the planet.”

“I expected then that was going to be the last time that I saw her,” Winfrey recounted.

Turner suffered from a number of health issues, including kidney failure, intestinal cancer, and strokes. However, her husband Erwin Bach was there for her in her most difficult days.

Hailing the late singer’s husband, Winfrey noted, "I just have to say that her husband, Erwin Bach, is the most extraordinary person I’ve ever known."

"I mean, he literally willed her to live and she's been through, you know, one health crisis after another,” Winfrey said as King added, "She just kept coming back.”

A representative of the legendary singer revealed the heartbreaking news of the singer’s passing in an official statement.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her representative said.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the statement added.