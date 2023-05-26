Ricky Gervais believed he had cancer due to THIS reason

Ricky Gervais talks about intense health scare that made him think he had cancer.

The Office star reveals he was vomiting with sweats and chill and a terrible eight hours.

In a Q&A last night, one fan asked him to tell them more about his trauma and and the symptoms.

"It was like, "Ooh, what was that?" Then it happened again. My first thought was obviously – liver cancer, right?'" Ricky replied.

"I got another pain, and it was, "Oh, oh God." And I felt sick. And I went to throw up and couldn’t. So I thought, "Oh, maybe it’s stomach cancer."

"I mean, never mind the illness and thinking you’re going to die. I can’t breathe. I think I’m going to choke. And I think I’m not going to get my breath back in between each spasm.

"The next day, when I coughed, my ribs. I thought, oh, I’ve ripped my stomach lining here.

"Then I thought, "Ah – coronavirus." I’ve had it before. I caught it off one of my nieces, or great nieces, one Christmas. Everyone was ill. And again, that happened in the middle of the night, and I thought, "Oh, Jesus".'

He went on: "That didn’t stop me thinking at one point it might have been radiation sickness.

"I just thought 'Well, it could be – you never know' - someone might have been walking behind me with a bit of plutonium, once."

Now that he is fit, Ricky adds: "I mean, I couldn’t even face a beer until about 8 o’clock that night. Unbelievable. I don’t want that again, but you know it’s going to happen again.”