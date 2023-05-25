Gal Gadot says she's available for next Barbie movie

Gal Gadot has assured Margot Robbie of availability for the next Barbie movie.
"I am in for the next one sister," she said while sharing Variety's interview of Margot Robbie.
In the interview, Robbie said she envisioned Gal Gadot as a Barbie in the film.
Speaking to Vogue she said that Gadot’s “Barbie energy” became a template for casting all of the film’s Barbie roles.
Robbie said. “Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.”
Warner Bros is opening “Barbie” in theaters nationwide on July 21.
