Ashley Johnson takes legal action against former boyfriend

Ashley Johnson has filed a restraining order against her former boyfriend Brian Wayne Foster following a series of disturbing incidents.

The Last of Us decided to take legal action after levelling allegations of abuse, threats, and extortion attempts against him.

They also lived together after starting their romance in 2012 and announced their engagement in 2018.

The actress claimed to have endured "many acts of terror" and a history of verbal abuse from Foster.

She cut her ties with her boyfriend in March and claimed that his drug use intensified his already unhinged conduct.

Fearing for her safety, Johnson was compelled to flee her home and promptly filed an emergency restraining order on May 15.

In the legal document, The Last of Us Game’s voice actor described Foster as being "close to the edge" with the potential for causing harm not only to her but also to her immediate family.

Ashley Johnson is also known for her role as Ellie in The Last of Us video game series and her recent cameo as Ellie's mother in the TV adaptation.