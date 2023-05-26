Kourtney Kardashian ends IVF journey with Travis Barker: 'We're Officially Done'

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about her experience with vitro fertilization (IVF) in the new premiere of The Kardashians, Season 3.

The 44-year-old shared her candid thoughts on her IVF journey with Travis Barker during a confessional on the Hulu show, revealing that they have officially concluded their attempts.

"We are officially done with IVF," she expressed honestly. While they both desire a baby greatly, Kardashian firmly believes in the plans that God has for them. She trusts that if having a baby is meant to be, it will happen according to "a higher purpose."

The creator of "Poosh" also disclosed that she had frozen seven eggs before her relationship with Barker began. However, she shared that most of them did not survive the thawing process, and none developed into embryos.

Kardashian explained the misconception regarding freezing eggs and how it’s not foolproof.

"The freezing of eggs does not come with a guarantee," she clarified. "I think there is a misconception about it. People assume it's a fail-safe option, but it's not."

Due to the toll that the IVF process took on her physical and mental health, the reality star has decided to take a more natural approach to conceiving and let things unfold organically. She emphasized the importance of finding happiness and being a good parent to her children, Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8), whom she shares with her ex-partner Scott Disick.