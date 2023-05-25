Cardi B's daughter enjoys lavish school lunches: DETAILS

Kulture, the 4-year-old daughter of Cardi B, is truly living the lavish life

When it comes to Cardi B's 4-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari's school lunches, there's no shortage of options!

Thanks to her mom, Cardi B, who shared snapshots of her daughter's meals on Twitter, it's clear that Kulture indulges in a delectable assortment every day of the week.

Frankly, we wouldn't mind having the same lunch delivered to us, complete with Fruit Loops and Kool-Aid Jammers!

On Tuesday, the renowned Bodak Yellow singer proudly showcased several photos of Kulture's packed school lunches, confessing that they are absolutely "everything."

One day, the adorable Kulture, whom Cardi B shares with her husband Offset, might savor a mouthwatering mac and cheese dish paired with chicken nuggets and steamed broccoli.

The following day, her lunch could consist of leftover pasta, fried chicken, corn on the cob, string cheese, crackers, and fruit.

While all of this is undeniably impressive, Kulture's lunches truly stand out when it comes to beverages; from Kool-Aid Jammers and Yoohoos to GoGo Squeezes and a Carnation Breakfast Fruit Loop drink, it's a feast for the taste buds.

Fans of Cardi B were already aware that Kulture enjoyed an incredibly lavish lifestyle with her parents, with memorable instances like receiving $50,000 in cold, hard cash for her fourth birthday and extravagant birthday parties.

However, there was something about these everyday, accessible luxuries found in her packed lunches that had fans longing to be in Kulture's shoes. "You can adopt me if you want. I'm kind of old, but I'm funny, sometimes," tweeted one fan.