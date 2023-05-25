Margot Robbie lauds Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie'

Margot Robbie believed Ryan Gosling's Ken portrayal in Barbie is the latter best performance ever.

During an interview with Vogue, the blonde actor said the 42-year-old performance in the film was "the greatest version of Ryan Gosling ever put on screen."



However, despite laurels, the La La Land star previously aired his reluctance to opt for the role.

"Ken wasn't really on my bucket list. But in fairness, I don't have a bucket list. So I thought I'd give it a shot".

Moreover, Robbie also revealed the role was originally offered to Gal Gadot; however, she turned it down.

"Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful, because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky," the 32-year-old added.

"It's like right before being a dork," Robbie said.

Barbie will open in theatres on July 21st, 2023.