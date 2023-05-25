Ariana Madix stages PR stunt to fix 'financial' conditions

Ariana Madix shocked fans when she revealed her snippets of moving out from the Los Angeles home she shared with ex-Tom Sandoval was staged for a brand.
“I’m moving up not out, well not yet at least,” the reality star teased. “It’s time to get my financial house in order. I will have more to share with you very, very soon.”
According to PEOPLE, financial services company SoFi confirmed it was a "stunt."
The outlet also added the estranged former couple are still living under one roof.
Previously, the 37-year-old defended her decision, adding on Today with Hoda & Jenna that she is seeking buyers to sell the house to purchase another home.
"I've been on the phone with a real estate agent," adding, "And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life."
The Bravo star also reiterated her plan to sell the house on Watch What Happens Live: "My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on."
