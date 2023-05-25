Margot Robbie says Gal Gadot 'impossible beauty' made her fit for Barbie

Margot Robbie is dishing out how she considered Gal Gadot for the role of Barbie.

Speaking to Vogue for their latest issue, the star revealed how she approached Gal Gadot to play the role of the sensation.

Adding how the actress is 'impossibly beautiful', Robbie admitted that the 'Wonder Woman' star is very 'genuine.'

“Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky,” the Australian actress told Vogue in a cover story published Wednesday.

“It’s like right before being a dork,” Robbie added.

Speaking about her own choice of picking out the role of Barbie, Robbie admitted it was never something she intended in the first place.

Robbie admitted: “It wasn’t that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamt of being Barbie, or anything like that."

The 32-year-old added: “This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project.”