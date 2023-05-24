Rapper Fetty Wap condemned to 6 years in prison on drug dealing charge

Rapper Fetty Wap plead guilty to drug dealing charge

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York announced that rapper Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Court records show that he and five others were indicted in October 2021 on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, as well as the use of firearms in connection with alleged drug trafficking in 2020.

Maxwell's lawyer, Elizabeth Macedonio, filed a 33-page memorandum on May 17, requesting that he be given the minimum sentence of five years in prison, arguing that his involvement in drug trafficking was inspired by personal challenges that decreased his income, such as divorce and a lack of opportunities to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macedonio wrote, “He is described as a people pleaser and a person who gains great satisfaction from taking care of others. Suddenly it felt like life was going in reverse and he became ashamed when he began to struggle to keep up the lifestyle that he created for so many,”

Macedonio portrayed Maxwell as a responsible parent who has been working hard to save money for his nine children since he was released on bail on Nov. 5, 2021.

However, prosecutors argued that Maxwell had a rewarding career as a rapper in Hollywood and still “chose to supplement his income by trafficking large quantities of drugs - drugs he knew would ruin lives”.

