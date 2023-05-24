Hailee Steinfeld reflects on appearing alongside 'powerful women' In Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood'

Hailee Steinfeld talked about her appearance in video of Taylor Swift hit track Bad Blood.

The Edge of Seventeen star said it was the “coolest” to appear alongside the likes of powerful women such as Selena Gomez, Cindy Crawford, and Cara Delevingne in the music video of the track.

Speaking to People Magazine, the actor-singer recounted how there was no hesitation to accept an offer she got from the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

“I mean, you get a call from Ms. Swift and you run to the phone,” she said. “It doesn’t even matter what’s about to be said on the other side. You run to the phone, you pick it up.”

“It was the coolest to be a part of her music video with so many incredibly talented, empowering women,” Steinfeld added.

“There were three of me that day, too, which was quite cool. To be a part of Taylor’s world and her vision was an honour, truly.

“I’m literally chasing the dates of her Eras tour trying to figure out when I can make it,” Steinfeld shared with the publication.

Other star in the music video of the song included Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Pompeo, Martha Hunt, Jessica Alba, Seraya, and Karlie Kloss.

Swift also wanted Lena Dunham, Ellie Goulding, Gigi Hadid, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Lily Aldridge, and Zendaya to be a part of her composition.

Previously, Steinfeld talked of her appearance in the music video of the song from Swift’s fifth studio album 1989 in an interview with USA Today.

“Well, Taylor called me when she telling me about the video, and she was like, ‘I’ll send you the treatment and it’ll explain it a lot better, (but) there’s going to be three of you!’ And I was like, ‘That’s going to be awesome. I have no idea what this is, but I obviously trust her and this is going to be amazing,'” Steinfeld said in 2015.

“When I got to set, we had a couple different ideas,” the Dickinson star added. “Taylor helped me come up with it because I was having trouble, and ‘The Trinity’ just seemed to fit and it sounds awesome. I wish people would just call me that on a daily basis because it’s so cool.”