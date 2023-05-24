Saif Ali Khan to collaborate with 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand after 16 years?

Siddharth Anand's film with Saif Ali Khan is likely to release on Netflix, reports

Saif Ali Khan might join hands with ace director Siddharth Anand for a project, reports.

Anand is going to produce the film under the banner of his production house, Marflix Productions whereas one of his assistant directors will be directing the film, reports Peeping Moon.

Khan starrer film will contain some high octane action along with a gripping story; the typical Anand style. However, not many details have been unveiled about the project.

According to the reports, the action-packed will showcase Khan, 52 in a new avatar. The film is going to release on Netflix.

The Pathaan director and the Kal Ho Na Ho actor last collaborated in film Ta Ra Rum Pum that also featured Rani Mukerji. The film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Anand topped the director’s chart with his last released film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He is currently working with actor Hrithik Roshan for his next film Fighter.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan last featured in Vikram Vedha. The actor is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Prabhas, reports News 18.