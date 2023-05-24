'The Idol' will be the biggest show of summer, says director

'The Idol' director Sam Levinson has defended the intimate scenes in the show and hoped that the criticism on his project would help it become the biggest show of the summer.



He said the HBO's new TV series about a pop singer trying to make a comeback is meant to be provocative.

"We know that we're making a show that is provocative. It's not lost on us," Levinson told journalists on Tuesday. "When my wife read me the (Rolling Stone) article, I looked at her and said 'I think we're about to have the biggest show of the summer.'"

According to Reuters, Levinson stepped in to take over late in the filming of the series, following the sudden departure in April 2022 of the previous director as part of what HBO called "creative changes."

Rolling Stone magazine reported in March that under Levinson, the creator of HBO teen hit "Euphoria," the series was delayed as it was rewritten and reshot to add more sexual content and nudity. The plot was also refocused to give Abel Tesfaye - better known as musician The Weeknd, one of the show's creators and stars - a more central role, it said.

"The Idol" stars Lily-Rose Depp as pop singer Jocelyn and Tesfaye as Tedros, a Los Angeles nightclub impresario who is Jocelyn's love interest and a secret cult leader. The series will air on June 4.

Some critics noted the show's multiple, at times kinky, sex scenes and nudity after the premiere of its first two episodes at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday evening, with The Hollywood Reporter describing it as "more regressive than transgressive."