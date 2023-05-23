Amanda Bynes' major update about her recovery: 'living isolated life'

Amanda Bynes is struggling to come back to normalcy following her release from mental health facility in early April, revealed sources.

Speaking to TMZ, sources close to Bynes revealed that the actress has been living a “sad and isolated” life following her stay at the facility.

After her discharge from the psychiatric hold, source shared that Bynes is going good at seeking therapists and taking her medication on time.

Sources further mentioned that the actress has been communicating with her siblings and parents following her psychiatric hold.

However, an insider told the outlet that She’s The Man star is unable to find motivation in her life for her passions such as fashion design and nail tech art.

Sources also shared that the actress’ family expressed their concern that she would “rekindle” her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael as they believed he is “toxic” to her “recovery”.

Meanwhile, sources added, “Amanda’s family want her to move on from Paul and focus on herself.”