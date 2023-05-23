'RRR' villain Ray Stevenson's sudden demise leaves director SS Rajamouli in 'shock'

Ray Stevenson plays Governor Scott Buxton in film 'RRR'

Veteran actor Ray Stevenson, who played an antagonist in blockbuster film RRR, passed away on May 21 leaving director SS Rajamouli in shock.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, Rajamouli penned a moving note as a tribute to the late actor. "Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious.”

“Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Not just him, but RRR official twitter handle also mourned the loss of the great actor. They wrote: "What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT."

The sudden death of the 58-year-old actor left the world in great shock. Fans also mourned the loss of Stevenson.

One fan wrote: "Rarely actors capture the camera. What a solid screen presence he had. God bless his soul and give strength to his family. I wished to see more of him on screen."

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: "So heartbreaking. He was a fantastic actor. His performance in RRR was spectacular!! You will be missed. RIP."

Ray Stevenson is widely known for playing Volstagg in Thor, reports Pinkvilla.