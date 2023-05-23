Ariana Madix ends 'live-in' with Tom Sandoval, leaves house

Ariana Madix is no longer living with her disloyal boo Tom Sandoval as his affair with Raquel Leviss still alive in the headlines.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram to share a snippet of moving out of their Los Angeles home, as packed cardboard boxes were in the background, according to Page Six.

"Ready to dip out," the reality star captioned the photo in a dig to Sandoval.

Despite 'Scandoval' shocking the showbiz industry, including Madix herself, she was still sharing the house with the TomTom owner for several months.

The 37-year-old, however, defended her decision, adding on Today with Hoda & Jenna that she is seeking buyers to sell the house to purchase another home.

"I've been on the phone with a real estate agent," adding, "And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life."

The Bravo star also reiterated her plan to list the house on Watch What Happens Live: "My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on."

Meanwhile, Madix was coming down hard on rumours that ‘Scandoval’ was staged to boost Vanderpump Rules ratings.

“That’s not true,” Madix declared on The View.

“First of all, it’s very real I find that to be very insulting to me personally,” the blonde celebrity added.

The 37-year-old revealed that the affair was “something I am really going through” and “did really go through.”

The reality star continued, “And [it’s] not just me, but our friends as well that were close to both of them – it’s as though our collective pain didn’t mean anything.”