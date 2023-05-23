Lauren Sanchez says 'YES' to Jeff Bezos for marriage

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos is one step closer to marriage with Lauren Sanchez, as she became her fiance.

According to PEOPLE, the duo were engaged and recently seen at the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France.

Moreover, the 59-year-old and the news anchor were said to be an item since 2018; however, the pair reportedly remained under the radar until Bezos's separation from MacKenzie Scott was finalized.



After the divorce, the power couple were seen at various spots, openly displaying PDAs.

In January, the 53-year-old gushed over her boo on his birthday by posting a sweet wish.

"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," Sánchez wrote in a loving post in honour of his birthday in January.

"I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come," she continued. "Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter."

Sanchez also threw her weight behind Bezos's efforts toward conservation and space exploration after he resigned from Amazon CEO in February 2021.