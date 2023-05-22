Alec Baldwin allegedly insulted server at PEN gala, calling her a ‘peasant’

Alec Baldwin attended the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala with his wife

According to the account of a server at the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala, actor Alec Baldwin verbally assaulted her at the event, using the derogatory term "peasant".

The woman, whose identity is kept confidential, told Page Six, that the 30 Rock star was in the servers’ way as they started to serve dinner to the guests.

“I was going to feed the head of the table but that’s who he was talking to, so I go up to him and I say, ‘I’m sorry sir, but we’re going to have servers walking through the tables here in a minute.'”

She revealed that Baldwin was having a conversation with his friend and her comment seemed to have set the actor off, who shot back, “So when is it a good time to talk to my friends?”

The servers said that she “did not expect that kind of reaction”, and that the actor got very irritated and fired, “Do I have to explain it to you?”

Avoiding further escalation, the server replied that he didn’t need to. “Well then step aside,” snapped the actor.

“Afterwards, many of my co-workers came up to me and said, ‘Do you know what he said while you were walking away?’ I didn’t catch it because I was focused on my work but apparently, he was calling me a peasant,”

The server says that the bitter behaviour is “not a celebrity thing” since she had also said “excuse me” to Colin Jost, who was “nothing but sweet about it.”