‘Hellbound’ star Yoo Ah In allegedly made attempt to aid accomplice with escaping

South Korean actor Yoo Ah In allegedly tried to help his accomplice escape the country amidst their ongoing drug investigation. An arrest warrant was requested for the actor on May 22nd by the Seoul Central Prosecutors’ Office.

Another warrant was requested for the arrest of his accomplice, who is reportedly a writer who studied at an art school. It was previously reported on May 19th that the police had wanted the warrant because they believed that the actor would attempt to destroy the evidence.

It seems this specific reason for the warrant was cited after they found out that he had attempted to help his accomplice with escaping the country. The police released a statement n May 22nd, explaining:

“We felt an arrest warrant was necessary because (Yoo Ah In) had denied the charges even after the investigation, the fact that the type and number of abused drugs have increased, and the fact he has an accomplice.”

The actor has been in the middle of a case involving the use of illegal drugs for quite some time, with the investigation initially being focused on his use of Propofol. However, after submitting both a urine and hair sample for testing, it was revealed that the actor had been using Marijuana, Propofol, Cocaine and Ketamine.