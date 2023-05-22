'Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes can't take new position due to ABC agreement'

Ousted Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were reportedly busy carving plans to plot their comeback on the silver screen.

But, ABC has reportedly put roadblocks on the controversial couple's aspirations to chart their way back to the mainstream media.

As a source disclosed to The U.S. Sun that the former ABC employee exit agreement restricted the pair for one to appear in any news-related anchoring post.

On reports of Robach and Holmes pitching studios their ‘chemistry,’ the source revealed, “they are only "casually" job searching.”

"Even if they had an anchoring offer, they can't take it because of the wording in their exit contract," the insider added.

However, a second insider disputed the version, adding that the duo were not bound by the agreement to take new positions.

Moreover, a network source also quashed the reports of a non-compete agreement in the ousted anchors exit packages.

In other news, Holmes and Robach are in a lurch as their bond with fans is at stake due to delays in their comeback.

Speaking to The U.S. Sun, Eric Schiffer, chairman of the Los Angeles-based firm Reputation Management Consultants, said the scandalous pair's prolonged absence from the airwaves could threaten their emotional tie with the viewers.

"The longer either are off the air, there is a half-life decay that occurs with broadcast personalities, and you lose your audience's emotional tie," the PR guru told the tabloid.

"And your perceived value then slowly, slowly bleeds out because of that."