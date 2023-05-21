Amber Heard dodges question on Johnny Depp trial with smile

Amber Heard is taking a break from Hollywood in Spain

After taking a break from the public eye, Amber Heard recently made her first media appearance since her visit to Spain. Though she appeared to be in good spirits, she declined to answer questions related to the Johnny Depp trial, instead expressing her fondness for Spain.

As she spoke briefly with reporters outside her home, the former Aquaman star radiated happiness. Amber Heard was all smiles as she happily took photos with fans.

However, when asked about her time in Madrid and the defamation trial, she tactfully sidestepped the question and chose not to discuss the trial, "I love Spain so much. I hope I can get to stay here, I love living here. I hope you are good, it was a pleasure meeting you."

Indirectly commenting on the trial with her ex-husband, she said, “I have to move forward, huh? That's life."

The highly publicised trial culminated with Heard being ordered by the court to pay ex-husband Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages for defaming him in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018.

Expressing her feelings on the outcome of the trial, Heard had said, “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,”

“It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.”