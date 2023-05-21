Johnny Depp popularity increases on TikTok

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp’s popularity has skyrocketed on TikTok nearly a year after he joined the app after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is currently followed by 16.3 million followers with 18.1 million likes on his only eight videos.
Depp joined TikTok in June 2022 to thank his supporters.
He posted the first video saying “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”
The first video has received over 50 million likes.
