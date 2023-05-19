Karlie Kloss stuns with baby bump at Cannes Film Festival

She looked stunning as she left the premiere, proudly showing off her baby bump

American fashion model Karlie Kloss looked stunning at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Indiana Jones. She looked stunning as she left the premiere, proudly showing off her baby bump.

The star, who is now awaiting the arrival of her second child with her husband Joshua Kushner, wore a lovely flowing yellow-golden gown. Her dark hair was styled in an updo paired with a headband as its netting layered over the upper half of her face.

She finished the look off with gorgeous drop earrings with a matching bracelet. She also gave fans a peek at the behind the scenes process as she received a facial before attending the event.

She also posted a series of selfies where she could be seen cradling her baby bump as she posed on a balcony. She paired it with a caption, writing: “Thank you @dior for this very special moment for my bump and I.”

While making her way to the event, she showed off her luxurious diamond ring while holding onto her tickets. However, the star ended up walking to the event because of heavy traffic, as she was escorted by security.