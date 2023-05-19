Rita Ora discusses her fitness routine in inspiring new post

Another one of the shots showed her hanging out with Jason Derulo, who is her co-star on 'The Voice'

English singer and songwriter Rita Ora revealed her fitness routine in an inspiring new post on social media. The artist proudly shows off her toned figure often on her Instagram.

She discussed how she has been forming a connection between her mind and her body along with a video which showed her in a Reformer Pilates class and a shot of her looking stunning while enjoying a cocktail.

Another one of the shots showed her hanging out with Jason Derulo, who is her co-star on The Voice and one where she was hugging her mom Vera. She wrote in the caption: “The past year so far I’ve been on a journey to really connect my body and mind. I dedicate a lot of my time to physically feeling strong (working on my form - posture - strength).”

She continued, adding: “I’m always a work in progress but on the other side happiness comes from the love I have for what I do - freezing in the desert because you all wanted more visuals for praising you check, the voice coaching some incredible vocalists… making time for myself to work out and drink a little and bringing the ones I love around so they can experience the world too let’s keep praising and dancing while we try do this thing called life… Second video to come shortly…swipe to see a sneak peak of me dancing in literal freezing wind in the middle of no where.”