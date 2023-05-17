Angelina Jolie launches new project

Angelina Jolie on Wednesday said that she is launching a platform where "everyone can create".

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star and human rights activist said, "Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world."

She added, "It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression."

Among hundreds of people who reacted to her announcement was Priyanka Chopra who sent best wishes to Jolie in the comments section.

Angelina Jolie was recently seen with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt in New York.

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they were spotted walking hand in hand as they arrived at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday.



