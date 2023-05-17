Kim Kardashian talks ‘overwhelming’ struggles as a law student: ‘Studying is tough’

Kim Kardashian has been finding it hard to continue wit her legal studies, and has just broken her silence over the matter.

The reality TV star broke it all down during one of her interviews outside a SKIMS pop-up store just this week.

According to a report by the Daily Star, one of the reporters asked her about an update regarding her studies.

At the time she admitted that while “I'm still studying.”

“I'm in constitutional law 1 and 2, right now,” and “it's my toughest.”

She also went on to elaborate further, and revealed, “[I'm] not the biggest fan of it,” and “i've been sharing my struggles.”

Yet, despite the difficulty, the SKIMS founder has been powering through, "I took a midterm yesterday,” she explained. “I got 100 percent. And then I got a 95 on my other midterm.”

“So, I feel like that gives me my boost of confidence again, just to push through. Hopefully, in the next year or so, I can just take the official Bar [exam] and be done.”

This admission comes after the reality TV star admitted that she intends on having a more professional career in the future, instead of leaning on fame.

She has been training for this shift since 2019 and revealed that she often jokes about ‘retiring’ with her momager Kris Jenner.