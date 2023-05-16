Charlize Theron seen holding hands with new beau Alex Dimitrijevic

American actress Charlize Theron was spotted holding hands and beaming with new model boyfriend. Alex Dimitrijevic. The star seemed to be in a bright mood as they went for a lunch date in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.
She donned a casual maroon v-neck paired with loose khaki pants and brown sandals. Meanwhile, Dimitrijevic looked dapper in a bright Avanti Silk Hawaiian Aloha shirt paired with blue jeans and brown shoes.
The model has previously worked for brands like AG Green Label, Malbon Golf, Combo Boxing and The Elder Statesman.
Charlize’s previous relationship was with A-list actor Sean Penn back in 2015. She has also been in a relationship with Craig Bierko, singer Stephen Jenkins, another model Gabriel Aubry and actor Stuart Townsend.
She is the mother of two children, Jackson who is eleven and August, who is seven. The actress previously said that she would give up her career if she had to choose between her job and her children.
“I love being a mom more than I love being an actor or a producer. And I never thought I would say that. If somebody said to me tomorrow, "You can't do both," would I be sad to give up acting? Of course. But it would be a no-brainer for me.”
