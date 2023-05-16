Jenna Dewan reveals how she’s ‘moving forward from’ Stephen twitch Boss tragedy

Stephen twitch Boss’ friend Jenna Dewan has recently addressed Stephen ‘twitch’ Boss’s positive legacy.



Lately, Jenna presented the Heart of a Champion award to her late friend’s wife Allison Holker Boss and their daughter Weslie in Boss's honour.

During her appearance on the red carpet, the actress told PEOPLE why this day is important for her.

“This is incredible, to have the moment to share in his love, light, and legacy,” said the 42-year-old.

The Step Up star continued, “And being here to support Allison and their family I've known for so many years. They are truly the absolute best, biggest-hearted [people]. They take care of everybody else.”

“I just think being here to help support her and her family and moving forward from tragedy and also supporting his legacy and his love and light and what he did for the world,” stated the Tamara actress.

Jenna pointed out that how everybody really felt him as he touched so many people.

“So, to be able to be here and honour that is really important to me,” remarked the actress.

Speaking on Boss’ legacy, Jenna mentioned, “I do think his legacy already is love, light, bringing his incredible grace.”

Elaborating on more, the actress noted, “I think there was an uplifting energy that he gave to other people, and I think if there's any lesson or anything we take home from this, it is what you present is not always what is the full picture.”

In the end, she added, “I hope people can see that you can struggle and be strong, and being strong doesn't mean you don't struggle.”