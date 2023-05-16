Mrunal Thakur to attend Cannes Film Festival for the 'first time' in 2023

Mrunal Thakur feels thrilled to attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time ever.
Thakur will impress the audiences and fans all around the world by making a glamorous appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The actress is all set to attend the festival from the 17th of May till 19th of May.
While talking to Pinkvilla, the Gumraah actress shared her feelings on unlocking this major achievement in her career.
She stated: "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honor to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."
Thakur, 30, won hearts with her spectacular performance in Sita Raman in 2022 alongside Dulquer Salmaan. It is for sure that she will make a stunning appearance at the Cannes 2023 and leave a prominent mark at the global stage.
On the work front, Mrunal Thakur was last in Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur. She will be next seen in Lust Stories 2 opposite Angad Bedi, reports Pinkvilla.
Hailey Bieber wants to raise a lot of kids with husband Justin Bieber
Addison Timlin filed for divorce from Jeremy Allen White.after three years of union
Tom Cruise reportedly did not speak much about Scientology publicly
Cannes film festival was under fire for Johnny Depp inclusion
Earlier, 'Game of the Thrones' alum Faye Marsay was forced to leave social media over negative reactions
Michael J. Fox referred to the mother-son plot in 'Back to the Future'