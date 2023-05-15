Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny stun while on date in Santa Monica

Media personality and model Kendall Jenner along with her new beau Bad Bunny were spotted while on a date in Santa Monica. They paid a visit to the Shore Bar while looking stunning in their chosen getups.
The model looked absolutely stunning in a full black outfit, completed with a stunning nineties style long leather jacket while the rapper donned a leather fit as well, paired with orange sunglasses.
This outing comes after it was reported that Kendall “sees a future with the star” amid their four months romance. It seems they also share an affection for fashion as they wore coordinated leather looks.
The model chose to go for a simple makeup look with her brown waves being left loose and flowing down her shoulders. They initially sparked rumors of a romance after she split with Devin Booker and it seems she is getting quite serious with the rapper.
According to a source that spoke to US Weekly: “Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him. She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman. They are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends.”
