Salman Khan’s ex Sangeeta Bijlani calls his mother 'mom'

Salman Khan shared an adorable photo with his mom on Instagram for Mother's Day 2023

On Mother’s day 2023, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of him with his mother Salma Khan, and to much surprise, his ex Sangeeta Bijlani called her “mom” in the comment section.

In the heartwarming pictures, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and his mother were seen sitting on a couch in their home. Salman had a light blue T-shirt on while his adorable mother was in a printed garb.

The post, which Salman captioned, “Mummyyyyyyyyyyy #HappyMothersDay,” included two pictures of the mother-son duo. In the first, Salman and mother Salma were seen sitting on the couch while the actor looked at his mother with love, while in the second picture, he was seen kissing his mother on the cheek.

Reacting to Salman’s post, ex Sangeeta Bijlani commented “mom” followed by a heart eyes and a heart emoji.

The post was showered with adoring comments for the actor's mother. Celebs including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arman Malik and Sunil Grover dropped heart emojis in the comments.

The post, which is only a couple of hours old, has already garnered more than 14,000 sweet comments from celebs and fans. One fan wrote, “Awwwww this is so cute.”

Another added, “Made our day. Love You Salma Aunty.”

Salma Khan is mother to four kids – renowned actor Salman Khan, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.