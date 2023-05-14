Keke Palmer shares screentime with son Leo ahead of LP release: ‘My new album’

Actor Keke Palmer has just turned to social media to promote her upcoming new LP titled Big Boss.
She addressed the release in the short video and was heard saying, “Today's the day baby boy, Big Boss is coming out.”
She even subtitled her infant son, in his cameo portion that reads, “Finally, now the kids can hear the songs I've been boppin' to for months, in and out of the womb.”
In the video, Palmer’s son, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton, has a little Hawaiian shirt on, with a matching pai or cargo pants.
During his cameo she could even be heard admitting that this album “has been a labor of love, just like when I gave birth to you, little one.”
But her son seemed to have other thoughts on the matter, as his subtitles revealed, “Wow lady, my labor was a breeze compared to the work you put into this album, but if you say so.”
The rest of the video was comprised of some adorable moments between the mother-son duo.
It started when the tiny tyke started fussing for some food and responded to his mother’s admissions about “you coming first.”
To this, he seemed to respond with the words, “Oh mama, I love you too. For the love, can we eat lunch now. I'm peckish af.”
For those unversed, Palmer shares her son with Darius Jackson, and revealed her pregnancy back in December, during Saturday Night Live.
At the time she said, “There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!”
