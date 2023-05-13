Johnny Depp, Dior set new record with $20 million-plus fragrance deal

Johnny Depp and Dior Sauvage have extended their fragrance partnership for three years and a reported $20 million, making it one of the most profitable celebrity fragrance deals.
Despite the controversy surrounding Depp's court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Dior Sauvage has kept him as the face of the fragrance since it launched in 2015.
The CEO of Dior's parent company LVMH, Bernard Arnault, attributed the success of Dior Sauvage to the image of Johnny Depp. The announcement of the deal comes ahead of the Cannes Film Festival where Depp's film, Jeanne du Barry, will premiere.
Jeanne du Barry is set to launch the Cannes festival on May 16 marking Johnny Depp's first big-screen role since the Heard controversy and the Dior Sauvage deal seems to coincide with his comeback.
Maïwenn's upcoming French biographical drama film Jeanne du Barry features a star-studded cast including herself, Johnny Depp, Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavernhe, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, Melvil Poupaud and India Hair.
Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'
Huma Qureshi rose to fame with 'Gangs of Wasseypur 2'
Insiders shed some light into Britney Spears’ day-to-day amid ‘ups and downs’
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were briefly linked together back in 2014
The Platform sequel is coming up with a brand new cast including Hoik Keuchkerian, Milena Smit
The universe will include live-action, animation, and gaming, and will be anchored by a series of Ekos films