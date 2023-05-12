Pop icons BTS are set to release a book in July

Due to all the speculation, the book ended up hitting the bestseller list on Barnes&Noble and Amazon

K-pop group BTS will be releasing a book of their own in July. There had been speculation in the past few days about either BTS or American artist Taylor Swift releasing a book.

The rumours took off when it was noticed by U.S booksellers that a mystery book was lined up for release with a starting print run of 1 million copies. Due to all the speculation, the book ended up hitting the bestseller list on Barnes&Noble and Amazon.

The speculation came to an end on May 11th when Flatiron Books made the announcement that K-pop group BTS will be the ones releasing a book on June 9th in both Korea and the United States.

The members have teamed up with the journalist Kang Myeongseok to give an oral history of them as a group titled Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS.

The New York Times reported that the version of the book being released in the United States will be around 500 pages long and will include exclusive photographs. The English translation has reportedly been done by Anton Hur as well as Clare Richards and Slin Jung.