Jennifer Lopez’s trainer lauds actress for her approach towards fitness

Jennifer Lopez’s trainer Tracy Anderson has recently praised actress’ “fitness mentality”.
“If somebody could graduate summa cum laude of physical literacy, it's her,” said Tracy in an exclusive interview with E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of JLo’s new movie The Mother.
Tracy continued, “She knows her body so well and she knows what she needs for the many, many projects she does.”
Tracy revealed that she didn’t train JLo for her new Netflix movie, however, the fitness instructor mentioned that the actress’ passion for exercise is incomparable.
“This is something people need to understand, Jennifer is so driven from within and she's such a hard worker,” explained Tracy.
JLo’s fitness guru remarked, “I don't know anyone that has her worth ethic.”
Tracy also noted that the Hustlers star is “very soft and gentle with herself in a really beautiful way that you wouldn't expect”.
“She knows her engine really well. She doesn't over-train if she's got to light up a stage, which is most of the time,” added Tracy.
Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas
Sam Asghari seemingly preparing to end his marriage with Britney Spears a year after tying the knot
Alia Bhatt is also gearing up to make her Hollywood debut soon with film 'Heart of Stone'
Manoj Bajpayee also confesses that he is the biggest critic of his own work
'Fast X' releasing in cinemas on May 19
Tom Cruise has reportedly spent up to $50,000 on cosmetic treatments, claims plastic surgeon