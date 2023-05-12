Jennifer Lopez’s trainer lauds actress for her approach towards fitness

Jennifer Lopez’s trainer Tracy Anderson has recently praised actress’ “fitness mentality”.



“If somebody could graduate summa cum laude of physical literacy, it's her,” said Tracy in an exclusive interview with E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of JLo’s new movie The Mother.

Tracy continued, “She knows her body so well and she knows what she needs for the many, many projects she does.”

Tracy revealed that she didn’t train JLo for her new Netflix movie, however, the fitness instructor mentioned that the actress’ passion for exercise is incomparable.

“This is something people need to understand, Jennifer is so driven from within and she's such a hard worker,” explained Tracy.

JLo’s fitness guru remarked, “I don't know anyone that has her worth ethic.”

Tracy also noted that the Hustlers star is “very soft and gentle with herself in a really beautiful way that you wouldn't expect”.

“She knows her engine really well. She doesn't over-train if she's got to light up a stage, which is most of the time,” added Tracy.