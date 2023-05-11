Arnold Schwarzenegger has advice for the ambitious in new docuseries trailer

Dream it, go for it, make it happen and make it happen now, is the gist of Arnold Schwarzenegger's advice to those who are ambitious in the trailer of his Netflix docuseries.

The Netflix biopic Arnold narrates the action star's life and career in three chapters; covering his body-building era, Hollywood success and political tenure as governor of California.

The official synopsis of the documentary series reads: “This three part documentary series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.”

Another highlight of the documentary series is a quote that reflects the Terminator actor’s core belief system: “If you’re always hungry, you’re never really satisfied,” Schwarzenegger says.



The documentary is expected to release on June 7, straight after Netflix’s release of Schwarzenegger’s first TV series, the action-comedy FUBAR on May 25.

Meanwhile Netflix has released other Schwarzenegger hits, including Conan the Barbarian, Twins and The Last Action Hero.

Arnold is directed by Lesley Chilcott, while Allen Hughes, Peter Nelson, Lesley Chilcott, Paul Wachter and Doug Pray serve as executive producers.