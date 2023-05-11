Hilary Duff turns to Gwyneth Paltrow's diet: 'I starve off my hunger'

Hilary Duff turns to Gwyneth Paltrow's diet: 'Sometimes'

Hilary Duff has admitted that she often switches to Gwyneth Paltrow's controversial diet, which includes starving oneself through the day.

Appearing on Lipstick on the Rim podcast, the 35-year-old said, “Sometimes I try to — you know, Gwyneth’s in trouble for saying this — but sometimes I try to just drink coffee in the morning and starve off my hunger,” adding that she “wake[s] up really hungry.”

The How I Met Your Father star also said she takes care of her calorie intake, specially when making her kids lunch.

“If we’re being honest, yeah, I eat a chicken nugget in the morning while I’m packing lunches, and there’s one left over,” she admitted. “Pop it down the hatch!”

Earlier, Paltrow spilled the beans on her diet routine which shocked many celebrities and professionals.

Speaking to the Art of Being Well podcast, the Shakespeare in Love star said, “I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast.”

“So, I have coffee, but I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days,” she added.