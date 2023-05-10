Andrew Tate on Imran Khan's arrest: 'All the good guys go to jail'

Soon after Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest, some influencers and celebrities took to social media to voice their support for Khan.



British and American influencer Andrew Tate, who has recently been released from jail in Romania along with his brother and placed under house arrest, tweeted on Wednesday to share his thoughts on Pakistan's former prime minister's arrest.

The former kickboxer wrote: "All the good guys go to jail," responding to a tweet that had shared the news.



Tate and his brother are being investigated on allegations of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized criminal group.



Tate's statement sparked reactions from Twitter, with one responding. "The matrix wants everyone with influence jailed."

An accountability court has sent Imran on an eight-day physical remand to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

