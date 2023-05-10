Manoj Bajpayee's courtroom drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai' to be screened at New York IFF

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai' is set to stream on Zee 5 on May 23

Manoj Bajpayee’s much-anticipated film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai will be screened at the New York International Film Festival.

As per the reports of Times Now, Bajpayee, 54, will be leaving Mumbai soon to be a part of the premiere of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai in New York.

The National Award-winning actor is all set to play a strong and impactful role in his upcoming courtroom drama. Based on real-life events, the film narrates the tale of a common man, a lawyer in the high court, who daringly takes on an extraordinarily challenging case.

It highlights that in the battle between the willpower of an ordinary person and the influence of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader, it is the power of will that triumphs, underlining that no one is above the law.

Bajpayee starrer is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali Vishal Gurnani and Asif Sheikh. Presented by Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited, the film is co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai is set to release on Zee 5 on May 23.